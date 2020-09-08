1/2
Steve Henry DeGROOT
1959-11-11 - 2020-09-05
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of our beloved husband and father, Steve DeGroot. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Diane (Salverda), his dearly loved children Ryan and Karen (DeBoer), and Jenna and Brad (Lobbezoo). Steve will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Henry and Ann DeGroot along with his sisters, Marlene Knevel and Irene and Dan Huinink. Predeceased by his sisters, Debra DeGroot and Wendy Meijaard. Steve was loved by both the DeGroot and Salverda families. He will be missed by many close friends and colleagues. Steve was an electrical contractor in Hamilton and the surrounding area for 40 years. Amid such sadness and grief we find comfort and strength in knowing that Steve loved the Lord and is safe in the arms of Jesus. Donations in memory of Steve may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Calvin Christian School (Hamilton).


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
