With deep sadness we announce the passing of Steve Musial, beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Steve died suddenly of natural causes at the home he built on a remote beach on Cortes Island, BC, on December 15, 2019, a couple of weeks short of his 64th birthday.
Steve is survived by his loving family: brothers Alex (Dyan), John (Nina), and Rick; sisters Kathy (Lubos), and Joyce (Steve); sister-in-law Marion; nephew Kevin (Maria); nieces Allison (Alex), Sophie, and Stella; many cousins; and lifelong friends from youth and childhood: Donnamarie, Mike, Tony, and Ed. He was predeceased by his mother, Polly, in 2006 and by his father, Alojzy, in 1965.
Steve was born December 30, 1955 and grew up in Hamilton, Ontario. He studied at the University of Western Ontario where he graduated with a BSc in Math. In 1983 while travelling in Canada he found Cortes Island which would eventually become his home, where he lived amongst many treasured friends. Steve was an amazing photographer and captured nature and those around him in a way that gave us joy - he shared his photos widely. He was a very special man, kind and sensitive, loved by so many.
We are left in sadness with Steve's passing and look forward to bringing together family and friends at a memorial for Steve, to be held on Cortes Island at a later date.