After a courageous battle with cancer, it is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Steve on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. Loving husband of Sheri MacPherson. Dear father of Lee (Rachel), Jeremy and Katie (Chris). Dear brother of Linda (Nelson) and Gus. Much loved grandfather of Nicholas, Sonny, Isabella, Daisy-May, Jacob, Abby, Owen, Coltyn, Casie and Chad. Predeceased by his parents Betty and Earle MacPherson. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5-8pm. To attend the visitation, all guests must register at www.donaldvbrown.ca
to choose a scheduled visitation time. All visitation periods are scheduled in 20 minute increments. Masks are mandatory. A private family Funeral Service and interment at Blackheath Cemetery will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Whispering Hearts Horse Rescue or Canadian Hemophilia Society would be greatly appreciated.