Steven CAREY
A loving family member who was an adventurous traveling sportsman. Struggled with medical problems during retirement from a successful career as an electrician. Steve passed away on November 23, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THORPE BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Lifesaving society will be received in his memory.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
