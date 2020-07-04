1/1
Steven Charles NINHAM
It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Steven Charles Ninham, at home with his soulmate, partner, and friend Martha Lynn Trebilcock by his side on Monday June 29th, 2020 surrounded by much love, care, and peace. Loved Father to Jena Ninham, Taya Ninham, and Zoe Ninham (the bright lights of his life always). Beloved son to Lynn Ninham and the late Earl Ninham and dearly missed by his brother Brian Ninham. Steve was a dear and very much loved bonus Dad to Lukas and Jamie Karahalios, who will never forget his love and influence on their lives. He was so important to many other young people that he influenced and took under his kind wing. Steve (Super Steve) is very dearly missed by all and will never be forgotten. Steve loved all of his friends and family very deeply and intensely. Steve will always be remembered for his energy, his amazing skills in the kitchen as a chef, his ability to use any form of music for magic, and his ability to light up a room with his energy and spirit. A celebration of Steve's life will be held in the coming months when restrictions are loosened. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
