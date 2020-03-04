Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Strilchuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven D. Strilchuk


1952 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven D. Strilchuk Obituary
It is with heavy hearts the we announce the passing of Steven David Strilchuk. Steven passed on in his home on February 28, 2020, leaving behind many wonderful memories with his family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, father, and colleague, we will never forget the time we've spent together, as you start the next chapter. Love, your mother, Helen, your two sisters, Alanna and Karen, and your three children, Sarah, Laura, and Matt. A service will be held at the Art Gallery of Burlington on March 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -