It is with heavy hearts the we announce the passing of Steven David Strilchuk. Steven passed on in his home on February 28, 2020, leaving behind many wonderful memories with his family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, father, and colleague, we will never forget the time we've spent together, as you start the next chapter. Love, your mother, Helen, your two sisters, Alanna and Karen, and your three children, Sarah, Laura, and Matt. A service will be held at the Art Gallery of Burlington on March 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 4, 2020