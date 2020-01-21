|
It is with profound sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Steven on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 35. Cherished and beloved son of Rosalie. Much loved brother of Michael and his wife Julie. Proud, loving and fun uncle of Ava and Alexa. Adored and much loved nephew of Melina Senchyshak, her husband Mike and cousin, Natasha. Predeceased by his loving grandparents Daniel and Patricia Prokopetz. Steven had many friends, an incredible sense of humour, quick wit and an infectious laugh. He had a love of music and playing his guitar. A loving son and brother, he was generous, kind, gentle and had a big heart of gold. He will be dearly missed by his extended family and all of those who knew and loved him. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place in the Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020