1/1
Steven James "Slim" ANDERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON, Steven James "Slim" Steven James Anderson "Slim" of Stoney Creek, Ontario passed peacefully October 13th, 2020 in his 56th year at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood after a two year battle with cancer. Son of Dorothy Anderson (Jerry Bartley) of Markdale and Ivan Anderson (Joan) of Wasaga Beach. Father of Stephanie DeCiantis (Matthew) of Orangeville and Kristie Di Cristofaro (Tyler) of Shelburne. Brother of Jeffrey (Lana) of Mount Hope and Michelle Bishop (Donnie) of Wasaga Beach. Grandfather of Halle and Leo DeCiantis. Uncle of Larisa, Kaitlynn Anderson and Anderson Bishop. Grandson of the late Victor and Vera Thompson of Park Head and the late Linton and Marie Anderson of Strathaven. Cremation has taken place through Grey Bruce Cremation and Burial Services and a Celebration of Life with family and fishing friends will take place later at a determined time and place. Donations in Steve's memory may be made to Campbell House Hospice, 240 Erie Street, Collingwood, The Juravinski Cancer Center, 711 Concession Street, Hamilton or to the Canadian Cancer Society of Ontario.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved