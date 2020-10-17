ANDERSON, Steven James "Slim" Steven James Anderson "Slim" of Stoney Creek, Ontario passed peacefully October 13th, 2020 in his 56th year at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood after a two year battle with cancer. Son of Dorothy Anderson (Jerry Bartley) of Markdale and Ivan Anderson (Joan) of Wasaga Beach. Father of Stephanie DeCiantis (Matthew) of Orangeville and Kristie Di Cristofaro (Tyler) of Shelburne. Brother of Jeffrey (Lana) of Mount Hope and Michelle Bishop (Donnie) of Wasaga Beach. Grandfather of Halle and Leo DeCiantis. Uncle of Larisa, Kaitlynn Anderson and Anderson Bishop. Grandson of the late Victor and Vera Thompson of Park Head and the late Linton and Marie Anderson of Strathaven. Cremation has taken place through Grey Bruce Cremation and Burial Services and a Celebration of Life with family and fishing friends will take place later at a determined time and place. Donations in Steve's memory may be made to Campbell House Hospice, 240 Erie Street, Collingwood, The Juravinski Cancer Center, 711 Concession Street, Hamilton or to the Canadian Cancer Society
of Ontario.