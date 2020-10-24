1/1
Steven John Mandula
1945-06-22 - 2020-10-22
On October 22, 2020, Steven John Mandula, loved husband, father, and grandfather, was taken home after a tragic accident. He was 75 years old. He leaves behind Jenny, his beloved wife of 42 years, children Steven Jr (Lindsay), David (Christine), and Janice Bergsma (Jason), and loving grandchildren Matthew, Hannah, Noah, Victoria, Rebekah, Violet, Henry, and Callum. He was the only child of Steve and Jennie Mandula. Public visitation will be Monday, October 26, 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Bay Gardens Funeral Home (1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington). A private funeral service (by invitation only) will be Tuesday, October 27, followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
