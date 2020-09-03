It is with immense sadness that our family shares the news of the unexpected passing of Steven MacLeod, suddenly following a tragic accident on the afternoon of August 29, 2020. Loving and always cherished son of Brenda and Barrie MacLeod, amazing and much-loved big brother and friend to Karen MacLeod, wonderful brother-in-law to Todd Girard. Much adored and doting fun uncle to Aedan and Lucy. Dear grandson of the late Catherine and Claire Alkerton, and the late Irene and Munro MacLeod. Loved nephew to Mike and Joan Alkerton, Art Alkerton and Jack Gale, Ken Alkerton, Ron and the late Christine Mormul; special cousin to Dave, Joanne, Mitchell and Oliva Mormul, and Karolin Alkerton. Steve will be enormously missed by all, including his many uncles, aunts, cousins, close long-time friends, and all the neighbours, acquaintances, and friends whose days he brightened with his cheerful and caring manner. Growing up and through his teen years, it came naturally and easily to Steve (aka "Seve" to his friends) to be an A-student and great athlete. His quiet nature, personable and respectful approach, and natural understanding of others allowed him to get along with anyone and he always had many friends and acquaintances where ever he went. An alumni of McMaster University and graduate of Mohawk College, Steve's fierce intelligence and sharp wit livened up any conversation; his sense of humour brought a smile to any face. His compassion, caring, and generosity touched and helped so many over the years. Always the nicest guy, Steve's work ethic and integrity to do the right thing were beyond reproach. A life-long lover of sports (as a player and a fan), music, travel, family, and good times with friends, Steve more recently found an appreciation for the simple things in life such as caring for his garden and enjoying a beautiful sunset, and helped others to do the same. He will remain in our hearts and will be fondly remembered always with deep love, pride, and gratitude. Sincere thanks to Steve's neighbours for their quick action and support, and to the paramedics and ICU medical team at Hamilton General Hospital for their vast efforts and their support. Friends and family are invited to an outdoor service and celebration of life for Steve on Saturday, September 19, at 11:00am, at St. Augustine's Cemetery, 54 East Street South, Dundas, Ontario. Social distancing protocols will be in place, and masks are required. As expressions of sympathy for those who wish, donations to the Royal Botanical Gardens (www.rbg.ca
), to World Vision (www.worldvision.ca
), or considering becoming a blood donor with Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com