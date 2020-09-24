1/1
Steven Joseph MacLeod
It is with enormous gratitude that we, the family of Steven MacLeod, wish to thank all friends, neighbours, former co-workers and especially life long buddies for their tribute to Steven. For the messages, mass cards, sympathy and get-well cards - thank you. A special thank you to the Harvey's for the lovely meal. Many thanks to Karin at Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre in Dundas for her great help putting this all together. The kindness of all will be forever remembered. God bless all.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

