Steven Murray CUTLER
Passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto at the age of 58. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Harrison. Loving father of Dylan Cutler (Alida) and Jesse Cutler (Ophelie). Steven will be deeply missed by his sisters Barbara Friel, Donna Power (Ed), and Ruth Cutler (Tyrone) as well as many extended family members and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block North of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
