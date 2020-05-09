With deepest sorrow we announce that Steven Howarth, our beloved son, brother and uncle passed away suddenly on April 29, 2020. Steven will be forever missed by his parents Richard and Rosemarie, his sister Teresa and husband Paul and his brother Paul and wife Nancy. Steven was a cherished uncle to Lauren, Kristen and Kaitlyn Ivanoff and Maddison and Zachary Howarth. Steven was a caring, warm and gentle man who will be missed by the many family and friends whose lives he touched. Due to physical distancing a private family service has taken place and internment at the Resurrection Cemetery will occur at a later date. If so desired donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.