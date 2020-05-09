Steven Patrick Howarth
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deepest sorrow we announce that Steven Howarth, our beloved son, brother and uncle passed away suddenly on April 29, 2020. Steven will be forever missed by his parents Richard and Rosemarie, his sister Teresa and husband Paul and his brother Paul and wife Nancy. Steven was a cherished uncle to Lauren, Kristen and Kaitlyn Ivanoff and Maddison and Zachary Howarth. Steven was a caring, warm and gentle man who will be missed by the many family and friends whose lives he touched. Due to physical distancing a private family service has taken place and internment at the Resurrection Cemetery will occur at a later date. If so desired donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dbancaster.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
The Boyz
We are so very sorry for your families loss. Our gang has shared numerous memorable moments together, that will NEVER be forgotten. Steve will be sadly missed.
Sherri Stoltz
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved