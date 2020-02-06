Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stjepan Miljan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stjepan (Steve) Miljan


1941 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stjepan (Steve) Miljan In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of our dear husband, father and grandfather Time speeds on, three years have gone; Your memory lives on and will never be gone. No farewell words were spoken, no goodbyes said; But Heaven's gates were widen, God's wishes said. We cherish your smiles forever, your laughter through and through; None on earth can take your place, May you have peace in your resting place. We miss you and love you forever. Love Carol; Steven, Christina, and Emeliana; Darko and Sylvia
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stjepan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -