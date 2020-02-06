|
In Loving Memory of our dear husband, father and grandfather Time speeds on, three years have gone; Your memory lives on and will never be gone. No farewell words were spoken, no goodbyes said; But Heaven's gates were widen, God's wishes said. We cherish your smiles forever, your laughter through and through; None on earth can take your place, May you have peace in your resting place. We miss you and love you forever. Love Carol; Steven, Christina, and Emeliana; Darko and Sylvia
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020