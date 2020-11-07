1/1
Stjepan MISKIC
With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Stjepan Miskic on Monday, November 2, 2020. Loving husband of Marica (d. 2015) for 53 years. Stjepan leaves behind his son Ivica (Patricia). He was a proud grandfather of Michael (Julia) and Thomas (Danielle) and great-grandfather of Colton and Oliver. Loving brother of Anto and Andja. Many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends living throughout Canada, USA, and Europe. He was predeceased by his sisters Danica and Ljubica and brothers Tade and Branko. Stjepan held a deep Catholic faith, a patriotic devotion to his Croatian roots, and love of his adopted country, Canada, upon his arrival in 1971. A proud supporter of his Croatian community, he made a lasting impression with those around him. He was giving and generous to family, friends, and strangers alike. Dad, I love you and I shall miss you. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:30-3:30 pm. with prayers at 2:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church, 1883 King Street East, on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Those wishing to make donations may do so to the Holy Cross Croatian Church. Online tributes can be made at www.markeydermody.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
