Stanojevic, Stojadin Peacefully at his home, on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, in his 96th year. Stojadin was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed. A private family funeral will be held at a later date. Sincere thanks to all our friends for your love and support and to everyone on the medical care team for your outstanding care and compassion. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca