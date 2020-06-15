Stuart passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, aged 82, following a courageous two-year struggle with Lewy body dementia. He was the devoted husband and life partner of Paddy (Patricia, née Springate); the much loved and admired father and father-in-law of Tanya and Betsy, Craig and Sandra; and the adoring and adored grandfather of Kyle, Dylan, and Alexandra Smith, and of Michaele and Isaac Sloversmith. He was admired and greatly loved by his cousins, by his in-laws and their families, and by his very wide network of colleagues and friends. Born in Montreal, the grandson of European Jews, Stuart excelled as a student, winning scholarships and prizes throughout his school years. As a student at McGill University, he quickly became involved in student affairs (President of McGill Student Society), debating (winner of the Reefer Cup), The McGill Daily, and the McGill Liberal Club. In 1962, he was one of five university students chosen from across Canada to participate in the first exchange with students from the Soviet Union. Stuart's interest in debating and public speaking led him towards early work in television. While in medical school in Montreal, he co-hosted the CBC television program "Youth Special" with Paddy for four years, followed by a year of anchoring CBC's "The New Generation". Later, as a practising psychiatrist at McMaster University, he wrote and presented a weekly television program on CHCH-TV called "This is Psychiatry". Stuart received his science and medical degrees, as well as his psychiatric training, from McGill University. As a young psychiatrist he became interested in bi-polar disorder and was one of the first practitioners to use lithium as a medication, arranging with a colleague to have a pharmacist fill capsules suitable for treatment. Stuart had a life-long interest in government and politics, and in 1965 sought the Liberal nomination for the Montreal federal riding of Mount Royal. He eventually withdrew his nomination in favour of a then unknown Pierre Trudeau, who went on to win the election and become prime minister shortly thereafter. In 1967, Stuart left Montreal for Hamilton, Ontario to become a professor of psychiatry at the new McMaster University Medical School. He was instrumental in helping to design its innovative problem-based curriculum, and was among the early users of behaviour therapy to treat some of his patients. Always attracted to public policy, and passionate about working to conserve and improve the environment, Stuart ran as a Liberal in the 1975 Ontario provincial election, winning the then Conservative riding of Hamilton West. He soon became Leader of the Official Opposition in the provincial legislature, serving alongside Premier William Davis and NDP leader Stephen Lewis. As a gifted and extemporaneous speaker, his days in the Legislature were among his most memorable, and he cherished the opportunity to meet a vast number of Ontarians from all walks of life. Stuart led the Ontario Liberal Party through two elections (1978 and 1981) before retiring from politics. From 1982 to 1987, Stuart served as the Chair of the Science Council of Canada and, from 1995 to 2002, the Chair of the National Roundtable on the Environment and the Economy. As head of these government agencies he had the opportunity to meet with scientists and address industry leaders and policy-makers around the world. Never losing his passion for teaching, Stuart continued to put his energy towards the advancement of education in Canada. He served as Chairman of the Board of Governors at University of Guelph-Humber, championing degree programs that integrated practical experience with formal learning. In 1991, he headed up the Smith Commission, an inquiry into the state of post-secondary education across the country. His report's conclusions emphasized the need to ensure that the value of teaching was not overshadowed by research. Stuart's interests also extended to business. He founded Rockcliffe Research and Technology Inc. as a means of establishing public-private partnerships in government laboratories. He was a Director of Esna Technologies, and a founding Director and long-time Chairman of the Board of Ensyn Technologies Inc. In 2005, Stuart co-founded the Muddy York Debating Club in Toronto. The club has since grown into a popular forum where those with a passion for the exchange of ideas meet regularly. Other interests included baseball and tennis, Stuart's favourite sports. A Montreal Royals fan when young, he was delighted to later interview Jackie Robinson on TV. He loved watching and attending Toronto Blue Jays games, and in 2012 became the Commissioner for the Intercounty Baseball League, a semi-pro league in Ontario. Stuart was a man of many interests, many talents and many contributions. Closest to his heart, though, was his love of family and friends. Throughout his life he always maintained that the two most important things in life are love and learning. He learned very broadly; he loved, and was loved, very deeply. A celebration of Stuart's life will be held when conditions permit. For those wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider giving to a charity of your choice, or planting a tree in his memory.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 15, 2020.