Mary passed away peacefully after a life well-lived. Pre-deceased by her husband, Eleftherios ("Lefty") and brother Ted. Beloved mother of Andrew (Denise) and Stephen (Geneviève Bailey), and grandmother of Karl, Jacob, Arianna, Daniel, Sophie, Nicholas, Alyssa, Vincent, and Chloé. She also leaves behind her sisters Diane Salmon and Lillian Norcott, sister-in-law Maria Styrczula, brother Leo Styrczula, and their families. Mary was born in Montreal and started her career with General Electric, where she met Lefty. After living in Greece for a short time, the young family eventually settled in Oakville, Ontario. The bulk of her career was spent working as a systems analyst for the Royal Bank in Toronto, and she moved to Hamilton shortly after her retirement. Mary's life was marked with warmth and laughter. She was generous in spirit, thoughtful, caring, and devoted to her husband, children, family, and friends. She leaves many with fond memories. The family wishes to thank the many caring professionals who looked after Mary at home and in hospital. A memorial service will take place sometime in 2021, when conditions are more conducive for an in-person event. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson Canada.



