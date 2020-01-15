|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sue at home on January 13, 2020 in her 76th year. Predeceased in 1999 by her soulmate Geoff, who were married since 1966. She will be deeply missed by her family: son Jonathan and her grandchildren Brady, Erin and Paula, son Geoffrey and daughter-in-law Jamie Lyn and her grandchildren Rosie and Jonathan. She was loved by a large extended family. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the VON would be appreciated by the family. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020