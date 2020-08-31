Peacefully on August 29, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Kathleen Garfield passed away in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of John (Susanne), Jim (Jennifer) and the late Kathryn Ann Mason (Phil). Dear Gram of Christopher, Patrick, Ryan, Ashlynn, Christopher, Jeffery, Jen, Jeffery, James and Justin. Great gram of 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Tuesday, September 1st from 7-9 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Catherine of Sienna (Our Lady of Lourdes site) on Wednesday, September 2nd at 10 a.m. Burial to take place at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com