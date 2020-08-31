1/
Sullivan Kathleen Garfield
Peacefully on August 29, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Kathleen Garfield passed away in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of John (Susanne), Jim (Jennifer) and the late Kathryn Ann Mason (Phil). Dear Gram of Christopher, Patrick, Ryan, Ashlynn, Christopher, Jeffery, Jen, Jeffery, James and Justin. Great gram of 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Tuesday, September 1st from 7-9 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Catherine of Sienna (Our Lady of Lourdes site) on Wednesday, September 2nd at 10 a.m. Burial to take place at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
