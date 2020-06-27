It is with deep sadness that we have to make the announcement of our beloved Sunsar's passing at Juravinski Hospital on June 17. Sunsar, will be profoundly missed by her father, Ziad Al-Zain; mother, Waltraud Schork; sister, Yasmin (James); nephew, Liam; uncles, Raimund and Wilfried Schork; cousins, Devin Ereshan, Erin and Ian Schork and her relatives in Germany. Sunsar's interest in the fine arts became evident early on. She pursued her love for music, painting and writing with singular passion, even though her health problems started to become evident while she was still pursuing her studies at Concordia University. She deeply believed in transforming public spaces in a community through art, and that, at the same time, the arts could empower and transform the lives of those who cultivated their creativity and imagination. We wish to thank her cancer team at Juravinski Hospital for the care she received, especially Dr. Mackenzie. Thank you as well, Dr. Preeti Popuri, her family doctor at McMaster Family Practice and LHIN who did everything to make her brief stay at home possible. Cremation has taken place. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Sketch, a community arts organization in Toronto for homeless and marginalized youth. Simply go to https://www.sketch.ca and click on donate. Under "Dedication information" you can enter her name and any comments you may wish to make. Our dearest Sunsar, may you rest in peace. You will always be in our hearts and memory. To us, you will always be a jewel, rare and precious.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.