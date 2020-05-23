Susan Carol LANE
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Lane on May 20, 2020 at the age of 68. Predeceased by her beloved husband Richard Lane (2013). Loving mother to Beverly (Grant) and Darlene (Jim). Adored grandmother to Amanda, Richard, Matthew, Breanne, Hayley and Michael and great-grandmother to 10 great grand childern. She will be deeply missed by her sisters Edna (Dan) and Shirley as well as many nieces and nephews. Keeping with Susan's wishes cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
