Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
(905) 627-7452
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan RODGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Diana RODGERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away with her daughters by her side on January 4th in her 76th year. She will be missed by her beloved husband of 54 years, Bill. Loving mother to Kelly (Mike), and Karen (Dave) and proud Grandma to Ian, Colin, and Leah. Survived by her sister Christine (Ken) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Don and Dorothy Baker, her brothers Hugh, Bryan and her sister in law Sandy. Sue was a teacher for many years and was known as Mrs. Rodgers to many students at Tweedsmuir Middle School, Spencer Valley Senior Public School and the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. She was a dedicated community volunteer and took up many leadership roles in the Rockton Agricultural Society, Dundas Lioness and the Rockton Winter Club. Whether it was gardening, sewing or doing pottery, it always seemed she had something on the go. Never afraid to speak her mind, she was always willing to help and lend a hand. During the last four years she faced many health challenges, always kept a smile on her face and never stopped being fiercely stubborn about what she wanted. She will be missed by many friends in the community and at Burlington Gardens Retirement Home. Friends will be received at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME "Swackhamer Chapel" 195 King Street West, Dundas on Friday, January 31st from 11-1pm with a Celebration of Life being held at 1pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Refreshments to follow at the Dundas Legion. Donations in Susan's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -