Passed away with her daughters by her side on January 4th in her 76th year. She will be missed by her beloved husband of 54 years, Bill. Loving mother to Kelly (Mike), and Karen (Dave) and proud Grandma to Ian, Colin, and Leah. Survived by her sister Christine (Ken) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Don and Dorothy Baker, her brothers Hugh, Bryan and her sister in law Sandy. Sue was a teacher for many years and was known as Mrs. Rodgers to many students at Tweedsmuir Middle School, Spencer Valley Senior Public School and the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. She was a dedicated community volunteer and took up many leadership roles in the Rockton Agricultural Society, Dundas Lioness and the Rockton Winter Club. Whether it was gardening, sewing or doing pottery, it always seemed she had something on the go. Never afraid to speak her mind, she was always willing to help and lend a hand. During the last four years she faced many health challenges, always kept a smile on her face and never stopped being fiercely stubborn about what she wanted. She will be missed by many friends in the community and at Burlington Gardens Retirement Home. Friends will be received at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME "Swackhamer Chapel" 195 King Street West, Dundas on Friday, January 31st from 11-1pm with a Celebration of Life being held at 1pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Refreshments to follow at the Dundas Legion. Donations in Susan's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020