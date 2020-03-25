|
Passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in her 61st year after having suffered a massive stroke. Cherished daughter of Audrey Roach of Simcoe. Dear sister of Daryl Roach (Rose) of Burlington. Susan will be lovingly remembered by Daryl's children Brandon (Tara Lynn), Ryan (Amanda), Nicole Roach and Dwayne Roach. Susan (program manager) was employed at Community Addiction and Mental Health Services of Haldimand-Norfolk (CAMHS) for 17 years. Susan strongly advanced the community's understanding of the importance of mental wellness for all, the recognition that all of us are touched by mental illness and/or addiction in our life whether we are aware of it or not. Susan was highly regarded as a public speaker touching the lives of many. Susan's humour, kindness, empathy, authenticity and transparency were experienced by all who knew her. This is a huge loss for CAMHS, Haldimand-Norfolk and the region as a whole. Work colleagues felt honoured to know and work with her. Special thanks Nancy Candy-Harding and staff at CAMHS especially Kate, Trisha, Kerry, Bobby Jo and Jean. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to the situation with COVID19, a Celebration of Life will be held with a date and time to be announced. The JASON SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe is in care of making the arrangements. Those wishing to donate in memory of Susan are asked to consider the Community Addiction and Mental Health Services of Haldimand-Norfolk. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020