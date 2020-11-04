It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Susan Elisabeth Bottomley (née Graszat), on October 29, 2020, in Burlington, after a brief battle with cancer. She will be deeply missed by her 3 children, Lisa, Amy and John-Michel. As well as her loving partner, Brian. She was known for her infectious laugh and kind, loving nature. Due to her love of taking in strays; in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to your local animal shelter. A celebration of life will be held at the Waterdown Legion Br. 551 on Saturday, November 7th from 15h00-20h00.



