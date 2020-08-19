It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Binek on August 14, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital in her 71st year. Loving Mother to Vanessa Binek (Rob Bourque) Morgan Richardson (Peter Richardson). Partner-in-crime, best friend and sister Carol Churm, and her nephews Micheal and Stephen Churm. Remembered by her grandchildren Lawson, Lyla, Carter, Obree, Rowan and Isla. Cherished friend to Denise Armstrong, Pat Bradley, Sharon Theide, Pat Cuss and Sue Walmsley. Susan will be remembered for her work within the community, wit, sense of humour and her fierce independence. Thank you to the team at the Jurvinski Hospital ward C3. To Ashley Mikitzel, for easing her anxieties, laughing with her and making sure she was comfortable, we thank you. Cremation has taken place. Mom requested any donations made should be to https://www.savethemanatee.org/
. We love you mom, see you soon!