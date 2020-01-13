|
|
FURLOTTE, Susan (nee Long)- Peacefully passed away November 23, 2019 at Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek. Susan was born April 15th, 1926 in Fox Cove, Newfoundland to John Long and Mary Jo Power. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Furlotte and her brothers, Patrick, Bill and Nicholas and her sisters Philomena and Theresa. Leaving to mourn her niece Catharine Walsh and other nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to the nurses, doctor and personal support workers at Heritage Green for their care and support. At Susan's request, a private family graveside service has been held at Eastlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020