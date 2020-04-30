|
In Loving Memory of our Dear Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. We are sad to announce the passing of Susan Graham Oddy (Anna), born in Bell's Hill Lanacshire County, Scotland. Born to Robert and Christine Hill, she was born October 18, 1924, and passed away April 20, 2020. As per her wishes, she was cremated at the Meadowvale Funeral Centre. Mom was predeceased by her first husband John McKenna and current husband William Oddy, her daughter Christine Crompton and her son Johnny McKenna. She is survived by her daughter Susan Webber and her son Andrew McKenna, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will all miss her and she will always be remembered and loved. She was a very strong willed woman and was the Matriarch of the McKenna Clan. May God Bless.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 30, 2020