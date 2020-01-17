|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Susie at the Emmanuel House Hospice, with her family by her side, just a day after her 65th birthday, on Wednesday January 15, 2020. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 35 years Todd Faver; daughter Sarah and son-in-law Joshua (Vezsenyi); Son Lance and daughter-in-law Sarah (McMaster); Brothers Peter Willoughby, Jeff Willoughby, Roy Willoughby and David Willoughby; Sisters Jayne Gross, Joan Willoughby Sanfilippo. She will also be fondly remembered by nephews, nieces, mother-in-law, grandmother-in-law, brother-in laws, sister-in-laws and friends. Deeply spiritual, Susie was an incredibly loving and devoted partner who was truly selfless, always placing her husband and family above all else. Living a shared equestrian and cycling dream with her husband, Susie cared for all creatures as an animal nutritionist and wellness enthusiast. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 19th 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the family farm, Faverite Acres. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in Susie's memory may be made to Emmanuel House Hospice. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020