Susan Loveday

Susan Loveday Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Susan Loveday on March 2, 2020 at the age of 44 years. Beloved daughter of Steven Loveday and the late Sarah McDowell (2015). Dear sister of Steve Loveday, friend to Alia Soliman, and companion to John. Susan will be fondly remembered by many family and friends in Canada and England. She will be forever remembered for her love of Bingo and her love of running where she was a track star in high school. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
