Cooper Funeral Home
19 Talbot Street West
Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
(519) 587-4414
Passed away at her home in Hagersville on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Susan Reynolds, beloved wife of John Reynolds, in her 63rd year. Loving mother of Michelle Smith, Andrew (Ellen) Smith and Julia (Jay) Penman. Grandmother of five grandsons. Sister of Richard Slack and Cathy (Jay) Hagan. Predeceased by her parents, Richard and Mary (nee Draper) Slack and her brother Joey Slack. In keeping with Susan's wishes cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to Juravinski Foundation or would be appreciated by the family. Special thanks to Marjorie Slack and family, Rick Turton and Sausha Foebel for their support and compassion. Funeral arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020
