|
|
March 16, 1952- March 31, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Sue. She was a strong lady who fought to the end. Predeceased daughter of Roy and Alice. Predeceased sister of Gerry, Robert, Dale, and Brenda. Survived by brother Dan and sister Sandy. Beloved Mom to Agnes (Dan), Bob, Tammy (Shawn), Amandalee (Ed), Laurie (Mike), Suzan (Alex), and Richard (Deanna). A warm, loving Grandma to twenty-one grandkids. Everyone whom she met loved her, many times considered to be a 2nd mom/grandma. She loved her family and friends, dearly spending every chance she got; being surrounded by them was her favorite thing to do. Her family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Norfolk General Hospital for making her feel very comfortable in her last days. Cremation has taken place. Burial in Woodland Cemetery after a celebration of life, which will be held at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020