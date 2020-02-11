Home

Susan Patricia Massie

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Patricia Massie on Wedenesday, February 5, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Leo of 46 years. Loving daughter of Elizabeth and Edward (predeceased) Jenkins. Loving mother of five sons Leo (Cathy), Chris (Erin), Graham (Marie), Michael and Mark (Brandy). Loving grandmother of Andrew, Jordan, Austin and Sierra. Loving Sister of David (Sandy), June, Tom (Toby) and Ann-Marie. Susan will be missed by many family and friends. Visitation was held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (1919 King St E, Hamilton) on Monday, February 10 from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. An interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences can be made on www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020
