Peacefully, at St. Joseph's Villa, on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in her 88th year. Joined forever in heaven with her beloved husband Louis Wm. who predeceased her in 2016. Loving mother to Linda Johnson (the late Allan) and Joanne Haslip (David). Cherished grandmother to Noah and Rebecca. Predeceased by her parents John and Olena Collins, her brother Harvey and grandson Dawson. Survived by her sister Inez Starratt (Ronald) as well as many nieces and nephews. Sue was born and raised in Collins Cove, Burin, Newfoundland, married the love of her life in Montreal and settled in Stoney Creek in 1965. Sue brought her East Coast charm and spunk to many conversations and relationships. She loved camping, crocheting, word search puzzles, selling Avon, and a fine glass of wine. For 40 years, she worked in the cafeteria at Cardinal Newman High School in Stoney Creek. Sue also volunteered her time to many local community events and charities including the annual pancake breakfast. She will be missed by all who knew her. Many thanks to the amazing staff on Heritage Trail at St. Joseph's Villa for their friendship and care of our mother over the last two years. Thanks also to the team at Care for Life Support Services who provided companionship to mom these last few weeks. As per Sue's wishes, there was a private viewing and cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the St. Joseph's Villa Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 905-662-2948. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca