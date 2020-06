Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away peacefully at Juravinski hospital on Monday, June 1st at the age of 63. Lovingly remembered by husband Murray and children Karli (Mark), Luke (Natalie), Katie (John), Cassandra, and grandchildren Maddy, Charlotte, Hunter, Parker, and Carter. Cremation to follow.



