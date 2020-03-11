|
January 3,1923 - March 10, 2020 Peacefully after saying loving good-byes to her children Randy (Leanne) and Lynda (Shakeeb) and granddaughters Alexandra, Marissa and Olivia, Sue passed at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her husband John. Sue, along with her many siblings, was born on Cull's Island, Newfoundland to Elsie and Henry Ward. She will leave behind, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours who all loved "Nan" for her gentle and kind nature. Special thanks go to her wonderful care team. Visitation will take place at Dodsworth & Brown Ancaster Chapel on Friday, March 13 from 2-4 and 6-8:30 p.m. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020