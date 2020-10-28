It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Suzanne on October 27, 2020. Beloved best friend and long-time companion of Don. Deeply missed by her children Jim, Bob, and Dione, and stepchildren Cindy (Jim) and Steve. Dear grandmother to Brandon, Diana, Cameron, Paige, Alexandra, Jamison, Sebastien, Rachel, Mya (Dawnie Jr), Jaden, and Jessa. Great grandmother to Ruby, Noah, and Brady. Also remembered by three very special friends Elly, Susan, and Esther. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will follow.



