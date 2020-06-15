Suzanne FRASER
Suzanne passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at the Juravinski Hospital, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving daughter of Gerald and the late Jeanne DuBois. Proud mother of Josh Driscoll (Breanna). Sister of Terry DuBois (Mayte). Suzanne will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Due to restrictions from Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Family and friends may leave an online condolence at www.markeydermody.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
