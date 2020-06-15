Suzanne FRASER

Suzanne passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at the Juravinski Hospital, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving daughter of Gerald and the late Jeanne DuBois. Proud mother of Josh Driscoll (Breanna). Sister of Terry DuBois (Mayte). Suzanne will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Due to restrictions from Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Family and friends may leave an online condolence at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 15, 2020.