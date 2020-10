Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed at Hamilton General Hospital on September 26, 2020. Survived by sisters Josephine McWatters and Nannette Hollingshead, daughter Angel Nicholson and husband Eli, and her five grandkids Ethan, Presley, Faith, Levi and E.J. Service October 10th at 12 p.m. at Sam Lawrence Park.



