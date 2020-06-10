Having recently celebrated her 65th Birthday, 45th Mother's Day and her official retirement, Sue passed peacefully from this world on the evening of Monday June 1st. She leaves behind her sons, Jason and Shawn; her siblings, Claude, Gisele, Carole, Helene and Roger; her granddaughter Nikita; many nieces and nephews; her cat, Mona; and so many others she called friends and family who came to care for her in this life. A Mom by God's grace, an RN by calling and a life-learner by choice, Sue was always balancing education and excellence with compassion and friendliness. While she will be dearly missed, her funeral will be held privately with a public announcement for her Celebration of Life to follow.