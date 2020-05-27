It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Suzanne Betty Turek on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the young age of 43. Heartbroken is her husband Matt, mother Judy, father Richard (Peggy), brother Robert (Lenette), in-laws Ed (recently passed Adele) and best friend Suzanna. Cherished sister in-law, aunt, and cousin to many. Suzanne was a truly dedicated and devoted mother to her two beautiful children, four year old Bastian and three year old Saskia. She adored her two Aussie pups, Ziko and Kyzer. Her positive spirit touched the lives of everyone she met. Suzanne led each day with an exuberance of life. She grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina and graduated from UNCG. She moved to Canada with her soulmate, Matt in 2008. Suzanne, Matt and Adele Turek began real estate in 2007, and formed Team Turek at Remax Escarpment with the wonderful Zurini family. Suzanne enjoyed the outdoors, running the Kenilworth escarpment stairs, yoga, soccer, learning to play ice hockey, planning friend and family events, being a Hamilton Bulldog and Montreal Canadians fan, and spending time at her mom and Aunt Shirley's beach house in Oak Island, NC. Most of all she loved and adored her children and spending time with her family. They were her world. When you think of Suzanne, think of her infectious smile, exquisite fashion, and passion for life. Her courageous fight through cancer was supported by the caring and committed staff of doctors and nurses at C3, Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public remembrance will be held in Suzanne's honour at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a legacy fund has been established in Suzanne's honour for her children whom she dearly loved at www.gofundme.com/f/suzanne-turek merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.