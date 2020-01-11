|
|
Passed away peacefully on January 3rd, 2020, at Joseph Brant Hospital in her 84th year, with her children by her side. Beloved wife of Cliffe for 62 years. Deeply loved mother of Karen (Colin Stevenson), Greer (John Adams), Martha (Stephen Thouless), and Matthew (Stephanie Currie). Adored grandmother of Katie and Sarah Stevenson, Jack, Kiel and Jordan Adams, Owen and Ella Thouless and Kennedy, Sydney and Claire Walkinshaw. Predeceased by her eldest sister, Patricia (Hugh Fraser), and mourned by dear sisters Shirley Greer and Dorothy (Jack Smith) along with many nephews, nieces and family around the world. Born in Toronto, Sydney lived her entire life in Burlington and loved every minute of it. She trained at Ontario Business College after finishing Central High School and first worked for Nelson Township. After raising her children, Sydney, along with her partner and dear friend Sandra Rothwell, ran a successful business in downtown Burlington for several years (The Pumpkin Patch). In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive guests at St. Luke's Anglican Church for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17th, where Sydney has been a life long member. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., 1382 Ontario St, Burlington, ON L7S 1G1. A reception to follow immediately after the service in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Anglican Church in memory of Sydney would be appreciated by the family. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/the-parish-church-of-st-luke/#donate-now-pane Friends and Family was very important to Sydney, she was never happier than when surrounded by them all.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020