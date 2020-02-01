Home

Remembering with love our dear dad and papa who left us February 2, 2005. Hard to believe it's been fourteen years. Life is certainly different without you here. There is a huge void in our lives now that you are gone. But your life at "130" is still carrying on What we would give to walk through that door, To see your smiling face once more. We miss your stories, they were many, Now we are sad not hearing any. You will always be bright and shining in our hearts. Miss you more than ever... -Wendy and Nick
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020
