It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Syliva on Monday November 30, 2020 peacefully in the presences of loved ones. Devoted wife of Rick Kennedy. Loving mother of Scott (Bryanna) Sweet and Contessa (Bryan) Crossman. Survived by her sister Mildred (Ross) Smith. She will be missed by her 7 grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren.



