Sylvia Ann Cummings passed away on February 8, 2020. Sylvia was the best friend and wife of Michael Cummings for more than 60 years, and much loved mother of Mary Ellen and Bill; David and Cindy. Sylvia was a proud Hamiltonian who lived most of her life in the Locke Street and Durand neighbourhoods. Sylvia was an active member of the Church of St. John the Evangelist, contributing to the choir, annual bazaar and leadership committees. St. John's was an important touchstone, where Sylvia's contributions were valued and strong friendships were made. Sylvia was always cheerful, positive and a joy to spend time with. In later years, devoted homecare from Teresa Nicoletti allowed Sylvia to stay in her home with Mike. More recently, Chartwell Martha's Landing in Burlington provided warm and capable care to Sylvia. The family is grateful for the help and advice given by Joseph Brant Hospital and the Local Health Integrated Network. Donations in memory of Sylvia to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, or a , would be appreciated by the family. A service of thanksgiving for Sylvia's life will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 320 Charlton Avenue West, Hamilton. Reception and visitation to follow.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020