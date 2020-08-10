Peacefully at The Carpenter Hospice in Burlington with family by her side on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late John. Cherished mother of Carolyn Forro (Edward) and Philip Kupecki (Joanne). Treasured grandma of Evan, Olivia, Joshua and Eve. Survived by her sister Lorraine (Eugene) and brother Robert (Cathy). She will also be fondly remembered by many family and friends in the USA and Canada. Sylvia was a gifted conversationalist that always showed interest in others. She always left her mark with her quick wit and Scottish humour. She took pleasure in caring for her grandchildren and spoiling them with her famous pancakes. Special thank you to the wonderful staff at Carpenter House Hospice. A private interment will take place at Eastlawn Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on Donald V Brown's Facebook page Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Carpenter Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca