Suddenly at her home on Friday, July 3, 2020, the Lord took unto Himself Sylvia De Jong (nee Fennema) of Burlington in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of Wilfred De Jong (Predeceased 1995). Dear Mother of Ellen (Gil) Smith, Marty, Anita (Earl) Reinink and Maggie (Mike) Vajda. Loved Beppe of Andrew, Sarah, Paul, Rik, Nathan, Jordan, Erin, Josh, Bailey and Matt; and 18 great-grandchildren. Sylvia was sister to Pete (Joanne), Richard (Bertha), Ada (Fred), Jack and Hilda (Earl). Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Because of limited capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be an open visitation for friends and extended family from 9:45 - 10:15 a.m. followed by Family visitation from 10:30 until the start of the Service at 11 a.m. (Livestream available). Everyone is asked to sign up through the funeral home website or by calling 905-689-4852. Donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall for Sylvia and access livestream link for the service at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com