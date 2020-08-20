Sylvia was born in Roblin, Manitoba on June 10, 1935 to Levern (Bill) Waters and Muriel Kern. The family moved to Fork River where she completed her education. She taught school for one year at the Don School, a small rural school near Winnipegosis. Following her first marriage she and her family lived briefly in Winnipeg and then moved to Hamilton, Ontario where she worked in banking for over 30 years. After her husband Bob Terry's death in 2011 she moved to Winnipegosis to live with her sister until her health necessitated a move to the Winnipegosis and District Health Centre Personal Care Home. Sylvia was part of the "Guided Hands", a signing and puppetry group based in Simcoe, Ontario. With this group she traveled to many different churches and Christian groups to share the Gospel message. The members of this group became dear friends who even drove to Winnipegosis from Ontario to visit her and entertain the residents at the Care Home through a musical singing and puppetry show. Though bound by her wheelchair, she sung along with them. Sylvia was a talented painter, guitar player and singer. She enjoyed playing and composing country music. Playing cards at the Winnipegosis New Horizon's Senior Centre was a frequent afternoon enjoyment and she also became an ardent Bingo player travelling weekly to games in Sifton, Ashville, Ukraina, Fork River and of course here in Winnipegosis. Even after moving into the Personal Care Home she quickly found a group to play cards with in the afternoon and join her travelling in the Handi-Van to Bingo in the evenings. Sylvia enjoyed fishing tremendously and she and her husband Bob spent countless hours on the Nanticoke Creek and Lake Erie fishing. Sylvia was always game to take one more swipe around to catch that last nibble. She is survived by her children Barb Keltjens, Bob Kalinchuk, and grandchildren Leeann, Tanya, and Peter as well as great-grandchildren Rylie, River and Lux. She is also survived by stepchildren Bruce, Barb and Paul Terry and their families; sister Jo Bunka, brother Gary Waters, sister-in-law Florence Waters, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents and stepparents Bill and Nell Waters and Muriel and Henry Solomon, her husband Bob Terry, her grandson Jordan Kalinchuk and brother Byron Waters. When Sylvia's condition was diagnosed as end of life she declared firmly "It's okay, I'm good with the Lord." She slipped away to heaven on August 4, 2020 with her sister by her side, having spent her final week virtually connected with her children and grandchildren as often as possible. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. Carleton, and each and every staff member of the Winnipegosis and District Health Centre. Their loving, compassionate care made her years spent in the Care Home a pleasure. She often commented how good everyone was to her and how much she enjoyed living there. Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to the Winnipegosis and District Health Centre Box 280 Winnipegosis, MB R0L 2G0 or to a charity of their choice
. Cremation has taken place and at Sylvia's request there will be no formal service. A private family celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Sneath-Strilchuk - Dauphin Chapel 204-638-4110 www.sneathstrilchuk.com