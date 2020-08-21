1/
Sylvia Elaine (Waters) TERRY
1935 - 2020
Sylvia Elaine Terry nee Waters, in her 85th year passed away on August 4, 2020. She was born in 1935 in Roblin, Manitoba, she lived many years in Ontario, and in 2010, moved to Winnipegosis, MB. She will be missed by her children Barb Keltjens, Robert Kalinchuk, step children, Paul, Bruce, and Barb Terry. Her many grandchildren Lee-Ann and Tanya Hines, Peter Kalinchuk, Shawn, Tabbetha, Joseph and Erica, and great-grandchildren, Lux, Rylie and River Hines. Her sister Jo Bunka and all the rest of her family. As per her wishes cremation has taken place.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 21, 2020.
