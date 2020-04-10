|
After enjoying a long, very full life, Sylvia passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 at Chartwell Clair Hills Retirement Residence in Waterloo, Ontario. She was a devoted wife to the late Cecil (Cec) Bell for 75 years and the loving mother of Don Bell of Stoney Creek, Ontario and Rick Bell of Vancouver, B.C., and grandmother to Lauren, Taylor, Trevor and Bronwyn and two beautiful great-grandchildren. Sylvia will be sadly missed by her entire family including Don's wife, Debra Patterson and Rick's former wife, Pam Bell (nee Starke). Mom was willing to try anything. Her love for people, games and spirited competition made her the perfect spouse to an aspiring young banker. As a result of their interest in golf, bridge and curling, she and Cec made many good friends as they lived and traveled throughout Ontario and Western Canada. Every new posting with the bank, from Barrie to Regina, resulted in an ever-expanding group of lifelong friends. With golf, bridge, curling, house parties and club dances, their life was filled with social engagements. Mom had so many friends, that for years on her birthday, Sylvia and twenty of her girlfriends left for their annual "girl's trip" to Las Vegas. Every year in March, Cec and Sylvia drove to Florida for warmer weather, golf, a round or two of bridge and a party to celebrate Cec's birthday...usually attended by a friendly group of golfers, bridge players and visiting family members. Summers were spent at the Dundee Golf and Country Club with regular visits to Don's cottage near Orillia and occasional trips to Vancouver to visit Rick and his family. Mom was generous to everyone who knew her, including her family and grandchildren. To celebrate her 75th birthday, Sylvia took the whole family including the grandchildren to an all inclusive resort on the Mexican Riviera for a week of fun in the sun. More recently she and Cec gave a significant gift to each of the grandkids to assist in purchasing a new home. In 1980, Dad retired from banking and they moved back to Waterloo. Mom immediately immersed herself in more competition, winning countless golf tournaments, curling bonspiels and duplicate bridge matches. No matter what the sport, she excelled. She became a Life Master at duplicate bridge, and once rose to claim "runner-up" status in the Ontario Diamond Seniors Curling Championship. Mom took a keen interest in everyone she met and had an extraordinarily curious mind. Once, while driving by a Tim Horton's restaurant, she noticed and commented on the long line of cars in the "drive through" lane. She exclaimed that it must be a very good business. In a style so typical of her, she went home, phoned her stockbroker and became an early shareholder in what has become an extraordinarily successful company. This curiosity extended to all of her friends, neighbors and acquaintances. She didn't miss much. Not surprisingly, we miss her already. Rest in Peace, Mom. We would like to thank the many people that made it possible for Mom to live such a long, rich and independent life. We are so deeply grateful to all of her friends, neighbours, medical staff, Dr. Bruce and of course the wonderful people at Chartwell Clair Hills Retirement Residence. All of you made mom's life, so much richer. Thank you! Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020